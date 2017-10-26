Gwen Stefani's Boyfriend Blake Shelton Gives Her Red Lips a Shout Out!

Top Stories
Blake Shelton is giving his girlfriend Gwen Stefani quite the cute shout out in one of his new songs!

In one of the songs “Turnin’ Me On,” from the new album Texoma Shore, the 41-year-old country singer sings, “Knows how to set me on fire / she’s always holdin’ the match / And when my body’s beside hers / there ain’t no turnin’ back/She’s Revlon red in the blackest night / lighting up the room in the world just like she’s turnin’ me on.”

He also sings, “Her kisses taste like whiskey / Burning through my veins / She don’t know how to miss me / She hits right where she aims/ Baby’s got my number and she’s calling me up/ Knows what she’s doing with a single touch.”

The new album drops November 3.

Pictured inside: Gwen out and about on Wednesday (October 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.
