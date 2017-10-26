HBO Drops 'Game Change' Miniseries Amid Mark Halperin Harassment Claims, Book Gets Canceled Too

HBO has decided to not move forward with an upcoming miniseries based partially on an upcoming book by political journalist Mark Halperin, who has been accused of sexually harassment by five women.

Halperin is the co-author of the book Game Change, which was turned a 2012 movie and won Emmys for Outstanding Miniseries or Movie and Outstanding Lead Actress for Julianne Moore, who played Sarah Palin.

The upcoming miniseries was slated to following the 2016 presidential election.

“HBO is no longer proceeding with the project tied to the untitled book co-authored by Mark Halperin and John Heilemann on the 2016 Presidential election,” HBO said in a statement (via Variety). “HBO has no tolerance for sexual harassment within the company or its productions.”

The book that he was planning to publish in 2018 has also been canceled.

“In light of of the recent news regarding Mark Halperin, the Penguin Press has decided to cancel our plans to publish a book he was co-authoring on the 2016 election,” the publisher announced.