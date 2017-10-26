Top Stories
Chadwick Boseman &amp; Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 3:38 pm

Iman, Jay Manuel & Jillian Hervey Celebrate Jay Manuel Beauty Launch!

Iman, Jay Manuel & Jillian Hervey Celebrate Jay Manuel Beauty Launch!

Iman is picture perfect as she strikes a pose alongside her business partner Jay Manuel and singer Jillian Hervey at their Jay Manuel Beauty x Simon Launch Celebration held at Highline Stages on Wednesday (October 25) in New York City.

The 62-year-old supermodel and 45-year-old makeup artist were joined at the launch by Alfre Woodard, J. Alexander, designers The BlondsDavid and Phillipe Blond – and DJ Jon ALi.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Iman

Iman and Jay have linked with Simon on a series of permanent retail concepts for the makeup line — called the Jay Manuel Beauty Retail Experience — that will be stationed within busy common areas inside Simon shopping centers.

“The first location will open on Nov. 16 at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, N.Y. Several more locations are slated to roll out to other Simon properties next year,” WWD reports.


Just Jared on Facebook
iman jay manuel jillian hervey celebrate jay manuel beauty launch 01
iman jay manuel jillian hervey celebrate jay manuel beauty launch 02
iman jay manuel jillian hervey celebrate jay manuel beauty launch 03
iman jay manuel jillian hervey celebrate jay manuel beauty launch 04
iman jay manuel jillian hervey celebrate jay manuel beauty launch 05
iman jay manuel jillian hervey celebrate jay manuel beauty launch 06
iman jay manuel jillian hervey celebrate jay manuel beauty launch 07
iman jay manuel jillian hervey celebrate jay manuel beauty launch 08
iman jay manuel jillian hervey celebrate jay manuel beauty launch 09
iman jay manuel jillian hervey celebrate jay manuel beauty launch 10
iman jay manuel jillian hervey celebrate jay manuel beauty launch 11
iman jay manuel jillian hervey celebrate jay manuel beauty launch 12
iman jay manuel jillian hervey celebrate jay manuel beauty launch 13
iman jay manuel jillian hervey celebrate jay manuel beauty launch 14
iman jay manuel jillian hervey celebrate jay manuel beauty launch 15
iman jay manuel jillian hervey celebrate jay manuel beauty launch 16
iman jay manuel jillian hervey celebrate jay manuel beauty launch 17

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alfre Woodard, David Blond, Iman, J Alexander, Jay Manuel, Jillian Hervey, Phillipe Blond

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Upton supports fiance Justin Verlander at game two of the World Series - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals her Halloween costume - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the behind-the-scenes photos from the Roseanne reboot - TooFab
  • Ryan Murphy is making history with his new show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez has tons of new music on the way - Just Jared Jr