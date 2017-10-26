Iman, Jay Manuel & Jillian Hervey Celebrate Jay Manuel Beauty Launch!

Iman is picture perfect as she strikes a pose alongside her business partner Jay Manuel and singer Jillian Hervey at their Jay Manuel Beauty x Simon Launch Celebration held at Highline Stages on Wednesday (October 25) in New York City.

The 62-year-old supermodel and 45-year-old makeup artist were joined at the launch by Alfre Woodard, J. Alexander, designers The Blonds – David and Phillipe Blond – and DJ Jon ALi.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Iman

Iman and Jay have linked with Simon on a series of permanent retail concepts for the makeup line — called the Jay Manuel Beauty Retail Experience — that will be stationed within busy common areas inside Simon shopping centers.

“The first location will open on Nov. 16 at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, N.Y. Several more locations are slated to roll out to other Simon properties next year,” WWD reports.