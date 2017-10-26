Top Stories
Chadwick Boseman &amp; Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 5:00 pm

Is There a 'Jigsaw' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Jigsaw' End Credits Scene?

You may be one of the big Saw fans lining up to see Jigsaw at midnight tonight – and we have the scoop on if you should stay in your seats for an end-credits scene.

Well, sources tell us there’s no post-credits scene!

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one suspect: John Kramer, the man known as Jigsaw, who has been dead for ten years.

If you don’t know, this film is a continuation of the Saw movies, with the famous Jigsaw making a return despite his death.
Just Jared on Facebook
jigsaw end credits 01
jigsaw end credits 02
jigsaw end credits 03
jigsaw end credits 04
jigsaw end credits 05
jigsaw end credits 06

Credit: Brooke Palmer/Lions Gate Entertainment Inc
Posted to: Jigsaw, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Upton supports fiance Justin Verlander at game two of the World Series - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals her Halloween costume - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the behind-the-scenes photos from the Roseanne reboot - TooFab
  • Ryan Murphy is making history with his new show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez has tons of new music on the way - Just Jared Jr