Is There a 'Jigsaw' End Credits Scene?

You may be one of the big Saw fans lining up to see Jigsaw at midnight tonight – and we have the scoop on if you should stay in your seats for an end-credits scene.

Well, sources tell us there’s no post-credits scene!

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one suspect: John Kramer, the man known as Jigsaw, who has been dead for ten years.

If you don’t know, this film is a continuation of the Saw movies, with the famous Jigsaw making a return despite his death.