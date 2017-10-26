Jaime King Dresses as Eleven for a 'Stanger Things' Lyft Ride!

Jaime King dressed up in costume to take a Lyft ride in a Stranger Things themed car recently and the photos are too good!

The former Hart of Dixie actress got into character as Eleven complete with a bloody nose and an Eggo waffle in hand.

“STRANGER THINGS SEASON 2! There are two Eleven’s in town 👣 Thank you @Lyft for giving me a the most radical free ride and for sharing my love of this brilliant show,” Jaime captioned a photo on Instagram.

From October 27 – 28 between 4PM – 9PM lucky riders in LA and Philadelphia who switch to “Strange Mode” will have a chance to experience the terrifying ride that ends with an Eggo reward.