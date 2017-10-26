Jamie Dornan Joins Rosamund Pike In Upcoming Biopic!

Jamie Dornan is set to join Rosamund Pike in the upcoming movie A Private War, a biopic about journalist Marie Colvin, according to Variety.

Rosamund is set to play Colvin, who was a journalist covering major conflicts around the world and lost the sight in her left eye in 2001. She died during a rocket attack in Syria in 2012.

Cartel Land‘s Matthew Heineman is directing the film.

Pictured inside: Rosamund walking the red carpet at the Hostiles premiere with co-star Wes Studi and writer/director Scott Cooper on Thursday (October 26) in Rome, Italy.

FYI: Rosamund is wearing a Dior dress.