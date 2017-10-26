Top Stories
Jared Leto Tries to Figure Out if He's Older or Younger in Photos

A lot of people on the internet think that Jared Leto doesn’t age and Ellen DeGeneres decided to put the actor to the test and see if he could determine his age in some photos.

Jared was given two photos side by side and had to say which photo he was younger in and which photo he was older in.

Turns out, he didn’t do a great job!

While Jared got the first set of photos correct, he answered the rest of them incorrectly. Watch the video below.


Does Jared Leto Age?
Photos: Ellen
