Thu, 26 October 2017 at 5:00 am

Jennifer Garner Shares Silly Photo from Girls Scout Trip!

Jennifer Garner Shares Silly Photo from Girls Scout Trip!

Jennifer Garner sips on a coffee after her morning workout on Tuesday (October 24) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actress kept things cool in a black tank top, leggings, and pink sneakers as she headed home.

Over the weekend, Jen took to Instagram to share a selfie from her Girls Scout camping trip with her daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8!

“Taking a Girl Scout to pee at 4am is <3 #roarandsnore #chaperonelife #ourtentwasnexttothelions #thelionsdonotsleeptonight #ytho," Jen captioned the below photo.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Jennifer Garner

