Thu, 26 October 2017 at 6:28 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini Bundle Up on the Set of 'Second Act'

Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini Bundle Up on the Set of 'Second Act'

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini walk arm in arm while heading to the set of Second Act in New York City on Thursday (October 26).

The two actresses and real life BFFs were spotted filming with Vanessa Hudgens, who will play Zoe, a young executive at a consumer goods company, in the movie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

Second Act follows a big box store employee (Lopez) who reinvents her life and her lifestyle.

When she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree, she realizes it is never too late for a second act.
Photos: BackGridUSA, InstarImages.com
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez, leahremini, Vanessa Hudgens

