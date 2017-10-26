Jessica Alba Talks Pregnancy Cravings & Reveals Hubby Cash Warren Wants to Name Their Son 'Dick'

Jessica Alba made an appearance on last night’s (October 25) episode on The Tonight Show and revealed that she and hubby Cash Warren are having a hard time picking a name for their first baby boy.

“[Cash] said, ‘We should name it Dick with a silent H,” the 36-year-old actress told Jimmy, making it known that that definitely won’t be happening. “He thinks it’s like old school.”

Jessica later dished about her pregnancy cravings this time around: “I didn’t think I was craving anything until I realized I’m craving Japanese food all the time,” Jessica said. “I actually dream about desserts but I’m trying not to gain so much weight with this baby so I just dream about them. I want all the shaved ice with ice cream on the bottom. That’s my thing.”

Jessica also teamed up with Jimmy against JB Smoove and The Roots‘ Tariq Trotter for a game of Catchphrase – Watch after the cut!



Jessica Alba’s Unborn Baby Gets First Taste of The Tonight Show’s Secret Ben & Jerry’s Flavor

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Narciso Rodriguez dress.

Catchphrase with Jessica Alba and JB Smoove