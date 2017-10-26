Top Stories
Jessica Alba Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy With Cash Warren - Watch!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 10:43 am

Jessica Alba Talks Pregnancy Cravings & Reveals Hubby Cash Warren Wants to Name Their Son 'Dick'

Jessica Alba made an appearance on last night’s (October 25) episode on The Tonight Show and revealed that she and hubby Cash Warren are having a hard time picking a name for their first baby boy.

“[Cash] said, ‘We should name it Dick with a silent H,” the 36-year-old actress told Jimmy, making it known that that definitely won’t be happening. “He thinks it’s like old school.”

Jessica later dished about her pregnancy cravings this time around: “I didn’t think I was craving anything until I realized I’m craving Japanese food all the time,” Jessica said. “I actually dream about desserts but I’m trying not to gain so much weight with this baby so I just dream about them. I want all the shaved ice with ice cream on the bottom. That’s my thing.”

Jessica also teamed up with Jimmy against JB Smoove and The RootsTariq Trotter for a game of Catchphrase – Watch after the cut!


Jessica Alba’s Unborn Baby Gets First Taste of The Tonight Show’s Secret Ben & Jerry’s Flavor

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Narciso Rodriguez dress.

Click inside to watch the rest of Jessica Alba's appearance on The Tonight Show…


Catchphrase with Jessica Alba and JB Smoove
jessica alba talks pregnancy cravings tonight show 01
jessica alba talks pregnancy cravings tonight show 02
jessica alba talks pregnancy cravings tonight show 03
jessica alba talks pregnancy cravings tonight show 04
jessica alba talks pregnancy cravings tonight show 05

Credit: Theo Wargo; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jessica Alba, Pregnant Celebrities

