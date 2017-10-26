Top Stories
Chadwick Boseman &amp; Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 6:24 pm

Joe Jonas Arrives Solo at JFK Airport in NYC

Joe Jonas Arrives Solo at JFK Airport in NYC

Joe Jonas makes his way through baggage claim after his flight home from Europe on Wednesday (October 25) at JFK Airport in New York City.

The 28-year-old DNCE singer looked cool in a gray leather jacket, oversized glasses, and a baseball cap for his flight.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

Joe was recently spotted hanging out with fiancee Sophie Turner in Madrid while he was on tour with his band.

In case you missed it, Joe recently released a brand new single with Naughty Boy titled “One Chance to Dance.”
Just Jared on Facebook
joe jonas arrives solo at jfk airport in nyc 01
joe jonas arrives solo at jfk airport in nyc 02
joe jonas arrives solo at jfk airport in nyc 03
joe jonas arrives solo at jfk airport in nyc 04
joe jonas arrives solo at jfk airport in nyc 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Joe Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Upton supports fiance Justin Verlander at game two of the World Series - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals her Halloween costume - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the behind-the-scenes photos from the Roseanne reboot - TooFab
  • Ryan Murphy is making history with his new show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez has tons of new music on the way - Just Jared Jr