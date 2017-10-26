Joe Jonas Arrives Solo at JFK Airport in NYC

Joe Jonas makes his way through baggage claim after his flight home from Europe on Wednesday (October 25) at JFK Airport in New York City.

The 28-year-old DNCE singer looked cool in a gray leather jacket, oversized glasses, and a baseball cap for his flight.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

Joe was recently spotted hanging out with fiancee Sophie Turner in Madrid while he was on tour with his band.

In case you missed it, Joe recently released a brand new single with Naughty Boy titled “One Chance to Dance.”