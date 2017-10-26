John Legend, Tom Hanks, & Tiger Woods Check Out Game Two of the World Series
John Legend is all smiles as he arrives at Game Two of the 2017 World Series on Wednesday night (October 25) at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.
The 38-year-old Grammy-winning actor was joined at the game by Tom Hanks, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Ron Howard, and Tiger Woods.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Legend
The night before, Rob Lowe and Jason Bateman were just a few of the celebs who stepped out to support the LA Dodgers as they take on the Houston Astros in the World Series.
10+ pictures inside of the stars at the game…