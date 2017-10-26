Top Stories
Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 7:31 pm

Just Jared's Final 31 Days of Halloween #TBT to Last Year's Alien-Themed Party!

It’s the final Thursday of October, which means it’s time to throw it back to JustJared.com‘s most recent Halloween party – the alien-themed bash we threw in 2016!

We have been counting down to the Halloween all month long with our 31 Days of Halloween series and now we’re giving you an inside look at what all the celebs wore to our party last year.

Some of the celebs who attended the party included Miles Teller and his friends as the band KISS, Hailee Steinfeld with skull makeup, Zoey Deutch as Helga from Hey Arnold, Taissa Farmiga as a pineapple, Maria Sharapova as Pippi Longstocking, Ariel Winter as a sexy night nurse, Ryan Phillippe as a Jedi, Leona Lewis as a fortune teller, Rachel Platten as an angel, Victoria Justice as Beetlejuice, Keke Palmer as the late singer Selena, and more.

Guests entered the event through a hallway inspired by the Upside-Down on Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things and drinks like the “Spiked UFO” and “Bloody Sunrise” were big hits.

Photos: Hagop Kalaidjian, Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com, BackGrid USA
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, 31 Days of Halloween

