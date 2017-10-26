Top Stories
Jessica Alba Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy With Cash Warren - Watch!

Jessica Alba Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy With Cash Warren - Watch!

Selena Gomez Releases Brand New Song 'Wolves' - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez Releases Brand New Song 'Wolves' - Listen Now!

What 'Fifty Shades Freed' Moment Are You Most Excited to See? - Vote Now!

What 'Fifty Shades Freed' Moment Are You Most Excited to See? - Vote Now!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 3:50 am

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Step Out for Dinner at Craig's

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Step Out for Dinner at Craig's

Katharine McPhee showed off her figure in head-to-toe black while out to dinner this week!

The 33-year-old actress and singer was spotted dining at Craig’s with musician David Foster, 67, on Monday (October 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katharine McPhee

Katharine paired her black bodysuit with black skinnies, a black jacket, and black heels with ribbons, completing her look with a dark purple purse.

While rumors have been circulating that the two are dating, it was recently reported that they are “dear friends” and “nothing more.”

Earlier that day and the next day, Katharine was seen getting into character while filming new scenes for her CBS series Scorpion in Los Angeles.
Just Jared on Facebook
katharine pcphee and david foster step out for dinner at craigs 01
katharine pcphee and david foster step out for dinner at craigs 02
katharine pcphee and david foster step out for dinner at craigs 03
katharine pcphee and david foster step out for dinner at craigs 04
katharine pcphee and david foster step out for dinner at craigs 05
katharine pcphee and david foster step out for dinner at craigs 06

Credit: SplashNewsOnline; Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, Backgrid USA
Posted to: David Foster, Katharine McPhee

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Upton supports fiance Justin Verlander at game two of the World Series - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals her Halloween costume - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the behind-the-scenes photos from the Roseanne reboot - TooFab
  • Ryan Murphy is making history with his new show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez has tons of new music on the way - Just Jared Jr