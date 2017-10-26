Katharine McPhee & David Foster Step Out for Dinner at Craig's

Katharine McPhee showed off her figure in head-to-toe black while out to dinner this week!

The 33-year-old actress and singer was spotted dining at Craig’s with musician David Foster, 67, on Monday (October 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Katharine paired her black bodysuit with black skinnies, a black jacket, and black heels with ribbons, completing her look with a dark purple purse.

While rumors have been circulating that the two are dating, it was recently reported that they are “dear friends” and “nothing more.”

Earlier that day and the next day, Katharine was seen getting into character while filming new scenes for her CBS series Scorpion in Los Angeles.