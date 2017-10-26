Top Stories
'Grey's Anatomy' Loses a Series Regular in Latest Episode (Spoilers)

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Covers Up Her Baby Bump at Good American Events

Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 11:59 pm

Kelly Clarkson: 'Meaning of Life' Album Stream & Download!

Kelly Clarkson is officially back with a brand new album and you can finally listen to Meaning of Life in full!

This is the 35-year-old singer’s eighth studio album and her first since leaving RCA, the record label she was signed to after winning American Idol over 15 years ago.

Kelly is now with Atlantic Records and she’s moving on from her Idol days with a position on The Voice. She’ll be the guest adviser this season before joining the judging panel as a coach for season 14.

Download Kelly‘s new album now on iTunes and stream it below from Spotify!
