Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Third Child May Be Due Before Christmas!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third child via a surrogate, and originally, the due date was reported as January of 2018.

Now, an insider has reportedly revealed some new info: that the 37-year-old reality star and 40-year-old entertainer will be welcoming their child this year!

“Kim’s surrogate is due before Christmas,” the insider said to Us Weekly.

Kim and Kanye have not revealed anything official, so no word when the baby’s actual due date is. There are rumors the baby is a girl.