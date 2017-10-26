Top Stories
Thu, 26 October 2017 at 9:20 am

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Launch of First Clothing Collection for PrettyLittleThing!

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Launch of First Clothing Collection for PrettyLittleThing!

Kourtney Kardashian is all smiles as she hits the carpet at the launch of PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian held at Poppy on Wednesday (October 25) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old reality star was joined at the event by Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend Izabela Guedes, Adrienne Bailon, Teyana Taylor, Chantel Jeffries, Christina Milian, Kelli Berglund, Shanina Shaik, as well as Lori Loughlin and her daughter Olivia Jade.

“I see my sisters almost every single day, so while I was designing the collection, if I was going over fabric swatches and they were sitting next to me, I would ask their opinion, like confirming, ‘This is really a good dress, right?’ to just kind of get their stamp of approval,” Kourtney told PeopleStyle.

“I used to sew my friends clothes on the weekend if we were going out and they wanted something, just for fun,” Kourtney continued. “My love of clothes since I was so young – playing in my mom’s closet and even my passion for interior design – has helped with this.”
Credit: Rich Fury; Photos: Getty
    70′s NYC streetwalker style. So tacky, so cheap. So very Kartrashian.