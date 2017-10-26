Top Stories
What 'Fifty Shades Freed' Moment Are You Most Excited to See? - Vote Now!

Selena Gomez Releases Brand New Song 'Wolves' - Listen Now!

Laverne Cox, Elizabeth Olsen, & More Go Glam for CFDA Tea Party in LA

Laverne Cox joins Brittany Snow at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea Party on Wednesday afternoon (October 25 at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The actresses were joined at the event by fellow actresses Elizabeth Olsen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Millie Bobby Brown, and Natalia Dyer.

Other stars at the event included James Corden and wife Julia Carey, tennis star Maria Sharapova, stylist Rachel Zoe, along with models Stella Maxwell, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, and Teyana Taylor.

FYI: Brittany is wearing a Kate Spade dress. Stella is wearing a Julien Macdonald dress. Tracee‘s dress is by Prabal Gurung. Julia‘s dress is by Brock Collection.

