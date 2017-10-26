Thu, 26 October 2017 at 6:00 am
Lea Michele Tries to Keep Cool While Filming in LA
Lea Michele fans herself off during super hot day on set of her new show The Mayor on Tuesday afternoon (October 24) in Los Angeles.
The 31-year-old actress looked pretty in a black and white dress as she spent the day filming with her co-star Marcel Spears.
The other day, Lea took to Instagram to share a photo while hanging out close friend Jonathan Groff!
“Look who came to visit me today! Saturday’s with Groff!” Lea captioned the below selfie.
