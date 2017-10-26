Top Stories
Jessica Alba Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy With Cash Warren - Watch!

Jessica Alba Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy With Cash Warren - Watch!

Selena Gomez Releases Brand New Song 'Wolves' - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez Releases Brand New Song 'Wolves' - Listen Now!

What 'Fifty Shades Freed' Moment Are You Most Excited to See? - Vote Now!

What 'Fifty Shades Freed' Moment Are You Most Excited to See? - Vote Now!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 6:00 am

Lea Michele Tries to Keep Cool While Filming in LA

Lea Michele Tries to Keep Cool While Filming in LA

Lea Michele fans herself off during super hot day on set of her new show The Mayor on Tuesday afternoon (October 24) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress looked pretty in a black and white dress as she spent the day filming with her co-star Marcel Spears.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lea Michele

The other day, Lea took to Instagram to share a photo while hanging out close friend Jonathan Groff!

“Look who came to visit me today! Saturday’s with Groff!” Lea captioned the below selfie.

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Just Jared on Facebook
lea michele tries to kee cool while filming in la 01
lea michele tries to kee cool while filming in la 02
lea michele tries to kee cool while filming in la 03
lea michele tries to kee cool while filming in la 04
lea michele tries to kee cool while filming in la 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Lea Michele, Marcel Spears

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Upton supports fiance Justin Verlander at game two of the World Series - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals her Halloween costume - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the behind-the-scenes photos from the Roseanne reboot - TooFab
  • Ryan Murphy is making history with his new show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez has tons of new music on the way - Just Jared Jr