Liam Hemsworth Begins Filming 'Killerman' in Savannah
Liam Hemsworth takes a breaking in between scenes of his upcoming movie Killerman on Wednesday afternoon (October 25) in Savannah, Georgia.
The 27-year-old actor looked hunky in a white T-shirt, jeans, and sunglasses as he was spotted carrying a backpack around on set.
Liam stars in the action thriller as “play a money launderer suffering from amnesia after a freak accident during a deal gone wrong,” according to Variety.
The day before, Liam was spotted flaunting his toned, shirtless body as he spent the day at the beach!