Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 7:51 pm

Liam Hemsworth Begins Filming 'Killerman' in Savannah

Liam Hemsworth takes a breaking in between scenes of his upcoming movie Killerman on Wednesday afternoon (October 25) in Savannah, Georgia.

The 27-year-old actor looked hunky in a white T-shirt, jeans, and sunglasses as he was spotted carrying a backpack around on set.

Liam stars in the action thriller as “play a money launderer suffering from amnesia after a freak accident during a deal gone wrong,” according to Variety.

The day before, Liam was spotted flaunting his toned, shirtless body as he spent the day at the beach!
