Chadwick Boseman &amp; Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 8:04 pm

Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Developing a New Series at Showtime!

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda just keeps piling more projects onto his busy schedule and the latest one sounds exciting!

The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-winning entertainer will be the executive producer of the new series The Kingkiller Chronicle, which is being developed at Showtime.

Lin-Manuel will also compose music for the series.

“Showtime has always championed bold storytelling,” Miranda said in a statement. “Pat Rothruss’ ‘Kingkiller’ series is some of the most exciting storytelling I have ever read. I could not be more thrilled to help bring the sights and sounds of his wondrous world of Temerant to the screen.”

The series will follow the “wizard Kvothe, who survives a tragic childhood to become a notorious household name,” according to Variety.
