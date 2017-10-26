Top Stories
Chadwick Boseman &amp; Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 3:06 pm

Malin Akerman & Krysten Ritter Buddy Up at Moxy Times Square's Grand Opening!

Malin Akerman & Krysten Ritter Buddy Up at Moxy Times Square's Grand Opening!

Malin Akerman is all smiles as she strikes a pose at the Moxy x MADE: Moxy Times Square’s Coming Out Party held on Wednesday (October 25) in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress was joined by Krysten Ritter, Chanel Iman, Coco Rocha, Victor Cruz, George Kotsiopoulos and more at the event, which provided guests with the ultimate ‘adult playground’ setting, inspired by the vibrant, edgy, provocative, playfulness of the city that Moxy Times Square calls home.

Malin recently announced that she’s officially engaged to her British actor boyfriend Jack Donnelly.


Just messing around 😈 @moxyhotels #atthemoxy #moxyXmade #ad

A post shared by Malin Akerman (@malinakerman) on

Just Jared on Facebook
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 01
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 02
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 03
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 04
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 05
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 06
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 07
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 08
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 09
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 10
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 11
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 12
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 13
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 14
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 15
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 16
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 17
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 18
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 19
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 20
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 21
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 22
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 23
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 24
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 25
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 26
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 27
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 28
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 29
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 30
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 31
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 32
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 33
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 34
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 35
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 36
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 37
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 38
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 39
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 40
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 41
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 42
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 43
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 44
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 45
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 46
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 47
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 48
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 49
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 50
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 51
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 52
malin akerman krysten ritter buddy up at moxy times squares grand opening 53

Credit: Samantha Deitch, Sam Nandez; Photos: BFA
Posted to: Chanel Iman, Coco Rocha, George Kotsiopoulos, Krysten Ritter, Malin Akerman, Victor Cruz

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Upton supports fiance Justin Verlander at game two of the World Series - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals her Halloween costume - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the behind-the-scenes photos from the Roseanne reboot - TooFab
  • Ryan Murphy is making history with his new show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez has tons of new music on the way - Just Jared Jr