Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 12:58 pm

Marvel Premieres Trailer for Upcoming Hulu Series 'Runaways' - Watch Now!

Marvel Premieres Trailer for Upcoming Hulu Series 'Runaways' - Watch Now!

Marvel is teasing the highly anticipated new series Runaways!

A new trailer for the forthcoming show dropped on Thursday (October 26), which you can now watch right here.

Runaways is an upcoming Hulu series based on the comic of the same name set in the Marvel universe, which follows six teenagers from different backgrounds who must unite against their parents.

Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin and Allegra Acosta all co-star as the Runaways.

The series will debut on November 21 on Hulu.

Watch the trailer below!
Photos: Hulu
