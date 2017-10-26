Miles Teller & Fiancee Keleigh Sperry Screen 'Thank You For Your Service' in NYC

Miles Teller is joined by fiancee Keleigh Sperry at the screening of his new movie Thank You For Your Service hosted by The Cinema Society on Wednesday night (October 25) at the Landmark Theater in New York City.

The 30-year-old actor looked handsome in a navy suit while his 25-year-old fiancee looked pretty in a black lace dress and white booties for the premiere.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miles Teller

The film, which hits theaters on October 27th, gives a look at how Post Traumatic Stress Disorder affects American servicemen and women returning home from war. The movie also stars Amy Schumer – Watch the trailer here!

Also stepping out for the premiere was Kevin Zegers.

10+ pictures inside of Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry at the premiere…