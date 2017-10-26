Niall Horan Confesses He Wanted To Rap on Camila Cabello's 'Havana'

Niall Horan gets ready for his next songs while performing on Today on Thursday morning (October 26) in New York City.

Just the night before, while signing a ton of album jackets, the “Too Much To Ask” musician confessed that he would’ve loved to rap on Camila Cabello‘s hit song, “Havana”.

“By the way, you should have got me to do this part,” Niall says, joking about Young Thug‘s rap verse. “I can’t believe I was looked past…How dare you. I’m very upset about that, actually. I would have been perfect for this.”

“Can I do a rap feature on your next song?” he asked later.

While she didn’t commit to anything, Camila did give him a shout out for his album: “Congrats on ur album. You’re killing it. [heart emoji] for real. I love ur new music.”

Check out the full exchange below: