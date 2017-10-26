Top Stories
Chadwick Boseman &amp; Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 7:06 pm

Olivia Colman Replaces Claire Foy for 'The Crown' Seasons 3 & 4

Olivia Colman Replaces Claire Foy for 'The Crown' Seasons 3 & 4

It was just announced that Olivia Colman is joining the cast of The Crown as Queen Elizabeth II for seasons three and four!

The Golden Globe-winning actress will replace Claire Foy, who played the role of the Queen for the first two seasons.

Each season chronicles a decade in the life of Queen Elizabeth and it was planned from the beginning to recast the role for season three, which will cover 1957 to 1964, according to EW.

Olivia is best known for her roles in projects like Broadchurch, Hot Fuzz, The Lobster, and the upcoming Murder on the Orient Express. She won the Globe for her work in The Night Manager earlier this year.

The second season of The Crown is set to premiere on December 8.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Claire Foy, Netflix, olivia colman, Television, The Crown

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Upton supports fiance Justin Verlander at game two of the World Series - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals her Halloween costume - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the behind-the-scenes photos from the Roseanne reboot - TooFab
  • Ryan Murphy is making history with his new show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez has tons of new music on the way - Just Jared Jr