Olivia Colman Replaces Claire Foy for 'The Crown' Seasons 3 & 4

It was just announced that Olivia Colman is joining the cast of The Crown as Queen Elizabeth II for seasons three and four!

The Golden Globe-winning actress will replace Claire Foy, who played the role of the Queen for the first two seasons.

Each season chronicles a decade in the life of Queen Elizabeth and it was planned from the beginning to recast the role for season three, which will cover 1957 to 1964, according to EW.

Olivia is best known for her roles in projects like Broadchurch, Hot Fuzz, The Lobster, and the upcoming Murder on the Orient Express. She won the Globe for her work in The Night Manager earlier this year.

The second season of The Crown is set to premiere on December 8.