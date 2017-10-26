Top Stories
Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 12:21 pm

Olivia Wilde & Zachary Quinto Celebrate Tech & Innovation in Apparel at Uniqlo Party!

Olivia Wilde happily strikes a pose alongside Zachary Quinto at Uniqlo’s Art and Science Lifewear Party held on Wednesday (October 25) at Spring Studios in New York City.

“This is always how happy it makes me to see @oliviawilde and we had so much fun at the @uniqlousa art and science of #lifewear event celebrating tech and innovation in apparel,” Zachary, 40, captioned with his Instagram post. “Thanks for having us!”

“Honey we shrunk ourselves and then fell into the loving arms of a giant balloon man’s warm winter coat!,” Olivia, 33, captioned with her own Instagram post. “This made me deeply, deeply happy. Always been a big fan of Heat-tech. And now I’m a teeeeeeeny tiny one too. This was a really fun event. We laughed so hard. Fashion! Science! Fulfillment of lifelong miniac fantasy! @zacharyquinto!!”


A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

FYI: Olivia is wearing an Uniqlo skit and Zachary is wearing a Uniqlo sweater.
Credit: Hagop Kalaidjian; Photos: BFA
Posted to: Olivia Wilde, Zachary Quinto

