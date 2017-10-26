Political Journalist Mark Halperin Accused of Sexual Harassment By 5 Women

Political journalist Mark Halperin, who has worked as political director at ABC News, commentator at MSNBC, and written a best-selling book called “Game Change,” has been accused of sexual harassment by five women.

“During this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me,” he said in a statement to CNN. “I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize. Under the circumstances, I’m going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation.”

Women have been sharing accounts of what happened while working at ABC News years ago.

“I went up to have a soda and talk and — he just kissed me and grabbed my boobs,” one woman told CNN. “I just froze. I didn’t know what to do.”

“The first meeting I ever had with him was in his office and he just came up from behind — I was sitting in a chair from across his desk — and he came up behind me and [while he was clothed] he pressed his body on mine, his penis, on my shoulder,” another woman recounted. “I was obviously completely shocked. I can’t even remember how I got out of there — [but] I got out of there and was freaked out by that whole experience. Given I was so young and new I wasn’t sure if that was the sort of thing that was expected of you if you wanted something from a male figure in news.”

He’s been put on leave at MSNBC, where he’s most recently worked, indefinitely.