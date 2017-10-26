Political Journalist Mark Halperin Accused of Sexual Harassment By 5 Women

Top Stories
Political journalist Mark Halperin, who has worked as political director at ABC News, commentator at MSNBC, and written a best-selling book called “Game Change,” has been accused of sexual harassment by five women.

“During this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me,” he said in a statement to CNN. “I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize. Under the circumstances, I’m going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation.”

Women have been sharing accounts of what happened while working at ABC News years ago.

“I went up to have a soda and talk and — he just kissed me and grabbed my boobs,” one woman told CNN. “I just froze. I didn’t know what to do.”

“The first meeting I ever had with him was in his office and he just came up from behind — I was sitting in a chair from across his desk — and he came up behind me and [while he was clothed] he pressed his body on mine, his penis, on my shoulder,” another woman recounted. “I was obviously completely shocked. I can’t even remember how I got out of there — [but] I got out of there and was freaked out by that whole experience. Given I was so young and new I wasn’t sure if that was the sort of thing that was expected of you if you wanted something from a male figure in news.”

He’s been put on leave at MSNBC, where he’s most recently worked, indefinitely.
  • Amaranthus63

    As a woman that has been both sexually harrassed and assaulted in the workplace I can guarantee they are out there in every single profession there is. With me it happened years ago when woman were to afraid to speak out because you would be the one fired not the man. Of course that’s still happening but hopefully this is a start of change. Though everything isn’t harrassment. Some things seem to be going a bit far. I don’t think George H.W. Bush telling a dirty joke and maybe patting a woman’s backside (he is in a wheelchair how high could he reach) might be reaching.

  • meme

    the liberals are eating their own. i find it hilarious that these self-righteous idiots who made a big fuss over Trump’s stupid locker room talk are now being accused of sexual assault and harassment all over the place.

  • meme

    The George WH Bush accusations are RIDICULOUS and I absolutely believed the initial women who accused Weinstein. But some of the stories now are just ridiculous and I don’t believe the latest ones or anyone associated with Gloria Alldred.

  • greppinwolf

    “locker room talk” — wow. Just flat out parroting that line. Trump admitted to _assault_ in that “locker room talk.” Get that through your thick, paid-for-troll head.