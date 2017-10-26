Top Stories
Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 4:55 pm

Postmates Is Delivering Last Minute Halloween Costumes This Weekend!

Postmates Is Delivering Last Minute Halloween Costumes This Weekend!

Halloween weekend is nearly upon us! And if you’re like most people, you…probably don’t have your costume planned yet.

Not to worry! Postmates has you covered.

Instead of attempting to throw together a last minute ensemble, just log on to the Postmates app and tap on the Halloween store.

Starting on Friday (October 27), the delivery service is offering costumes on demand through Sunday (October 29) with a variety of options: from the Dancing Hot Dog to a spooky witch to an actual Postmate, complete with hat and delivery bag. All you pay for is the cost of the costume, and they’ll deliver it free to you. (Except the Postmates costume, which is completely free!)

Check out the array of Halloween costumes being offered this weekend on Postmates below!
Photos: Postmates
Posted to: Halloween

