Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Covers Up Her Baby Bump at Good American Events

Khloe Kardashian wears a fuzzy jacket over her button-up top while attending a press luncheon for her denim brand Good American on Thursday afternoon (October 26) in New York City.

The 33-year-old reality star, who is pregnant with her first child, kept her barely there baby bump covered up.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

Khloe later stepped out in a sweatshirt dress while attending a celebration of Good American’s pop-up collaboration with VFILES.

It was just revealed if Khloe is expecting a baby boy or girl!