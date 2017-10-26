Raff Law: 'Support Network' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Raff Law is making moves in the music industry!

The 21-year-old musician, model and son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost just dropped a track called “Support Network” on Monday (October 24), which you can listen to right here.

“It’s been a long time comin n I’m very happy to share my new single ‘support network’ with everyone ! Go check it on Spotify and Apple Music ⚡️Hopefully it livens up your Monday a tad,” Raff wrote on his Instagram.

Listen to “Support Network” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.