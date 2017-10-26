Top Stories
Chadwick Boseman &amp; Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 4:03 pm

Rita Ora, Dua Lipa, Louisa Johnson & More Stars Dress Up for Kiss Haunted House Party 2017!

Rita Ora, Dua Lipa, Louisa Johnson and plenty more stars are getting their spook on at 2017 Kiss Haunted House Party!

The pop stars were all in attendance at SSE Arena on Thursday night (October 26) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

Rita served up her best Poison Ivy look, while Dua became Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice – and Louisa looked perfect as Britney Spears circa “I’m A Slave 4 U”!

Anne-Marie, as well as Clean Bandit‘s Grace Chatto, Jack and Luke Patterson, also attended the fun event.
Credit: Joe Maher; Photos: Getty Images
