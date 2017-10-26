Top Stories
'Grey's Anatomy' Loses a Series Regular in Latest Episode (Spoilers)

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Covers Up Her Baby Bump at Good American Events

Chadwick Boseman &amp; Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 9:06 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Step Out for Dinner Date in Malibu

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Step Out for Dinner Date in Malibu

Scott Disick leaves dinner at Nobu restaurant with girlfriend Sofia Richie on Wednesday night (October 25) in Malibu, Calif.

The 34-year-old TV personality looked handsome in a shiny varsity jacket while his 19-year-old girlfriend looked chic in a navy overcoat and jeans.

The following day, Sofia was spotted wearing a black bodysuit and jeans as she spent the afternoon shopping with a few friends.

The couple just returned from a romantic trip to Venice, Italy, where they cozied up on a boat and packed on the PDA.
Photos: Backgrid USA
