Selma Blair & Rachel McAdams Come Forward with James Toback Sexual Harassment Stories

Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams have both spoken out separately about director James Toback and how he took advantage of them. Dozens of women have come forward with similar stories of sexual harassment against the director.

In Rachel‘s account of what happened, the 72-year-old director invited her to his hotel room and repeatedly said inappropriate things such as “You know, I just have to tell you. I have masturbated countless times today thinking about you since we met at your audition,” and “Will you show me your pubic hair?”

“I was very lucky that I left and he didn’t actually physically assault me in any way,” Rachel told Vanity Fair. “I had never experienced anything like that in my life. I was so naïve. I think I just didn’t want to believe that it could turn worse. But yes, there was this sinking feeling inside of me. Like, “Oh my god, I am in this hotel room alone with this person.” I just kept trying to normalize it—thinking, “This has to be some weird acting exercise. This is some kind of test. I just have to show that I am brave and this does not bother me and nothing can shake me.” I really was frozen. My brain was not catching up.”

Selma told her story about meeting with him in his hotel room, which eventually led to him rubbing himself on her while he forced her to look at him in the eyes.

“He said, ‘It’s O.K. I can come in my pants. I have to rub up against your leg. You have to pinch my nipples. And you have to look into my eyes.’ I thought, ‘Well, if I can get out of here without being raped . . .’ Selma recalled. “He walked me back to the bed. He sat me down. He got on his knees. And he continued to press so hard against my leg. He was greasy and I had to look into those big brown eyes. I tried to look away, but he would hold my face. So I was forced to look into his eyes. And I felt disgust and shame, and like nobody would ever think of me as being clean again after being this close to the devil. His energy was so sinister.”