Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 5:39 pm

'Sense8' Cast Gets to Work on Upcoming Netflix Movie!

The cast of Sense8 waves to the cameras and fans while filming a scene for the upcoming Netflix movie on Thursday (October 26) in Naples, Italy.

Series co-creator Lana Wachowski was spotted directing cast members Brian J. Smith, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Doona Bae, Tina Desai, and Toby Onwumere on set.

Sense8 was canceled by Netflix earlier this year after two seasons, but the streaming service decided to give fans closure with a two-hour movie as a finale to the series.

“After seeing that the cancellation was a total cluster, we decided to give Sense8 fans the ending they totally deserve,” Netflix announced.

