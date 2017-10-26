Top Stories
'Grey's Anatomy' Loses a Series Regular in Latest Episode (Spoilers)

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Covers Up Her Baby Bump at Good American Events

Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 10:10 pm

Serena Williams Says Her Daughter Alexis Farts Really Loud!

Serena Williams steps out of her home with her baby girl Alexis in a car seat in these new photos snapped last week in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The 36-year-old tennis star and new mom carried her precious girl in a Nuna PIPA lite car seat.

Serena took to Twitter the other day to tell her fans all about Alexis‘ ability to fart “really really really loud.”

“I hate to throw my daughter under the bus… but she farts really really really loud 😳😂😂😂,” Serena wrote on her account. Lol!
