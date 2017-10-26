Top Stories
Chadwick Boseman &amp; Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 12:32 pm

Sofia Carson Lives Out Her Princess Dreams at Princess Grace Awards Gala 2017

Sofia Carson wows with a breathtaking gown at the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday night (October 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Descendants 2 actress walked the red carpet along with actress Isabela Moner, digital creator Bethany Mota, and dancer Sharna Burgess at the event.

Filmmaker James Cameron, screenwriter Bridget Carpenter and choreographer Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards were all honored at the event.

The 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala celebrated the Foundation’s 35th Anniversary and continues the legacy of Princess Grace (Kelly) of Monaco, who helped emerging artists pursue their artistic goals during Her lifetime.

FYI: Sofia wore a Monique Lhuillier gown; Isabela wore a John Paul Ataker gown, and Bethany wore Jovani.

