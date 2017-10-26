'Stranger Things' Stars Grab Dinner Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Finn Wolfhard leaves dinner at the Catch restaurant on Wednesday night (October 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 14-year-old actor looked handsome in a floral-print shirt as he stepped out for dinner with his Stranger Things co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Noah Schnapp, and newcomer Sadie Sink.

The upcoming highly anticipated second season of Stranger Things will begin streaming on Netflix this Friday – aka tomorrow!

You can check out the latest trailer for season two here before you begin binge watching tomorrow!