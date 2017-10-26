Yara Shahidi Explains Why She Isn't Dating Anybody Yet

Yara Shahidi looks beautiful on the cover of Seventeen‘s November/December 2017 issue, which is out on newsstands on Tuesday (October 31).

Here’s what the 17-year-old Black-ish actress and model had to say:

On her self-image: “I feel like my curls have always been a part of who I am. They are a very real representation of the mix of my two cultures. When you’re a part of a minority of any kind, you’re told not to take up much space, but my hair does that, so there’s nothing I can do except take up the space with it. It gives me confidence…I love the fact that my hair can be intimidating at times.”

On activism: “I love history, and activism is so engraved in history. So much had to have happened for me—and everybody—to come into this world. The women’s movement, the immigration movement…whatever it may be. As you learn about these, it’s hard not to be inspired. Our generation is a representation of all the great movements that have come before us. It’s all about paying it forward… What I’m seeing is basically a movement to be your true self. There are no criteria as to what it takes to be involved, protected and cared for.”

On her love life: “I haven’t dated anybody. My general outlook is if I don’t have time to take a bath on a regular basis, then I don’t have time for another human. I love being busy, and I enjoy where I am at right now.”

For more from Yara, head to Seventeen.com.