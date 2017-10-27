Top Stories
Migos, Nicki Minaj &amp; Cardi B: 'Motor Sport' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Here!

15 Hidden Moments &amp; Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Kim &amp; Kanye Celebrate Kim's 37th Birthday!

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 1:04 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio, Matt Smith & More Celebrate Garden of Wonder by Perrier-Jouët!

Alessandra Ambrosio, Matt Smith & More Celebrate Garden of Wonder by Perrier-Jouët!

Alessandra Ambrosio strikes a pose while attending the Perrier-Jouet Presents Garden of Wonder with Simon Hammerstein on Wednesday (October 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 36-year-old model and Daddy’s Home 2 star was joined at the event by The Crown‘s Matt Smith, Stephen Dorff, Jack Huston, Jessica Hart, Usher and his wife Grace Miguel, and Elon Musk.

The event was curated by renowned theatrical director and nightlife impresario Simon Hammerstein who brought a taste of the Concrete Jungle to the West Coast, presenting Garden of Wonder by Perrier-Jouët, an immersive nightlife experience and a wonderland of the senses.

FYI: Alessandra is wearing Marcell von Berlin and shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti. Jessica is wearing a dress by White Fox.
Credit: Stefanie Keenan; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio, Elon Musk, Grace Miguel, Jack Huston, Jessica Hart, Matt Smith, Stephen Dorff, Usher

