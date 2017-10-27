Alicia Vikander Shows Off Her New Wedding Ring While Jetting Out of NYC!

Alicia Vikander has one glittery new accessory we can’t stop staring at!

The 29-year-old Swedish actress was spotted wearing her new wedding ring on Friday (October 27) while jetting out of New York City.

Alicia and Michael Fassbender got married earlier in October.

The two tied the knot during a romantic celebration in Ibiza, Spain. The hot couple celebrated with friends and family the night before the big day with a party on the beach.

Michael and Alicia met on the set of their film The Light Between Oceans several years ago and they have been together ever since.