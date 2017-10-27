Top Stories
Fri, 27 October 2017 at 1:36 am

Alicia Vikander Wears Her Wedding Ring for First Official Appearance as a Newlywed!

Alicia Vikander Wears Her Wedding Ring for First Official Appearance as a Newlywed!

Alicia Vikander hits the red carpet for the first time as a married woman while attending the opening of Louis Vuitton‘s “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez” exhibition on Thursday (October 26) in New York City.

The 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress just got married to longtime love Michael Fassbender and it looks like her honeymoon has officially ended!

Alicia was seen wearing her wedding ring while walking the carpet in the Big Apple.

We’ll be seeing a lot of Alicia in the new year as her upcoming movie Tomb Raider will hit theaters on March 16.
