Amber Rose & Boyfriend 21 Savage Enjoy a Romantic Jet Ski Ride!

Amber Rose and 21 Savage look totally enamored with each other while setting out on the high seas!

The 34-year-old model and actress and the 25-year-old rapper were photographed riding a jet ski together and kissing on Thursday (October 26) in the bay of Miami Beach, Florida.

Amber recently hosted her annual SlutWalk at the beginning of the month, and was joined by Savage as well as her friend Blac Chyna. The walk’s mission is to gain awareness about sexual injustice and gender inequality.