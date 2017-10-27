Top Stories
Fri, 27 October 2017 at 3:55 pm

Amber Rose & Boyfriend 21 Savage Enjoy a Romantic Jet Ski Ride!

Amber Rose & Boyfriend 21 Savage Enjoy a Romantic Jet Ski Ride!

Amber Rose and 21 Savage look totally enamored with each other while setting out on the high seas!

The 34-year-old model and actress and the 25-year-old rapper were photographed riding a jet ski together and kissing on Thursday (October 26) in the bay of Miami Beach, Florida.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Rose

Amber recently hosted her annual SlutWalk at the beginning of the month, and was joined by Savage as well as her friend Blac Chyna. The walk’s mission is to gain awareness about sexual injustice and gender inequality.
Just Jared on Facebook
amber rose savage jet 01
amber rose savage jet 02
amber rose savage jet 03
amber rose savage jet 04
amber rose savage jet 05
amber rose savage jet 06

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: 21 Savage, Amber Rose

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr