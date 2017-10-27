Angelina Jolie Attends 'First They Killed My Father' Screening in Long Beach!
Angelina Jolie looks radiant as ever while continuing to promote her new movie!
The 42-year-old actress and director was spotted going out on Thursday night (October 26) to a screening of her movie First They Killed My Father alongside author Loung Ung at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, Calif.
Angelina is promoting the new movie extensively: she recently screened the movie at the Girls Academic Leadership Academy school in Los Angeles to educate young girls about the genocide in Cambodia.