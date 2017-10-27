Top Stories
15 Hidden Moments &amp; Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

'Grey's Anatomy' Loses a Series Regular in Latest Episode (Spoilers)

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 10:43 am

Angelina Jolie Attends 'First They Killed My Father' Screening in Long Beach!

Angelina Jolie looks radiant as ever while continuing to promote her new movie!

The 42-year-old actress and director was spotted going out on Thursday night (October 26) to a screening of her movie First They Killed My Father alongside author Loung Ung at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Angelina Jolie

Angelina is promoting the new movie extensively: she recently screened the movie at the Girls Academic Leadership Academy school in Los Angeles to educate young girls about the genocide in Cambodia.
angelina jolie screening 01
angelina jolie screening 02
angelina jolie screening 03
angelina jolie screening 04
angelina jolie screening 05
Credit: HEDO; Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Angelina Jolie

