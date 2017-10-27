Ashley Judd Feels 'Special' & 'Supported' After Telling Harvey Weinstein Story

Ashley Judd has made her first official appearance since revealing she was one of the women harassed by Harvey Weinstein in a sit-down interview with Diane Sawyer.

The 49-year-old actress joined Jane Fonda, Julianna Margulies, Gloria Steinem, Judith Light, and Marisa Tomei at the Women’s Media Center 2017 Women’s Media Awards held at Capitale on Thursday (October 26) in New York City.

“I feel very special,” Ashley said in regards to being honored at the event (via E!). “I feel loved. I feel adored. I feel supported. I feel like I’m in [a] community.”

“And to the couple of women who came up to me today and gave me anonymous love letters, I’d like to say, this is for you,” Ashley added. “[I'd] been telling my story for a very long time. I was very forthcoming about my experiences all these years. And it was just the moment when I could be—when The New York Times was willing to throw their venerable and considerable resources behind the investigative reporting of Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohy—who’s here tonight—that everyone could hear the story.”