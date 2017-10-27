BTS Dress Up as Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs for Dance Practice - Watch!

This is the BTS dance rehearsal footage we never knew we needed to see.

The massively popular seven member Korean pop troupe uploaded a new dance rehearsal video on Friday (October 27), set to the tune of their Love Yourself: Her track “Go Go.”

The only thing slightly out of the ordinary? They were all dressed as Snow White and the seven dwarfs! (Well, technically six.)

Right in time for Halloween, the boys suited up in their hilarious costumes while serving up their usual brand of fierce choreography, which only made the outfits even funnier!

Watch the hilarious practice below – and kudos to V for being a beautiful Snow White!