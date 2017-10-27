Top Stories
Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B: 'Motor Sport' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

15 Hidden Moments & Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Kim & Kanye Celebrate Kim's 37th Birthday!

Fri, 27 October 2017

Camila Cabello Has a Night Out After Latin American Music Awards!

Camila Cabello couldn’t help but smile after the Latin American Music Awards!

The 20-year-old singer was spotted flashing a grin while heading into Madeo restaurant on Thursday night (October 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Camila kept it casual in jeans, black booties, and a sweater that had strings that read “Don’t call me bae.”

Earlier in the evening, Camila took the stage at the Latin American Music Awards for a performance of her latest single “Havana.”

Make sure to check out the epic music video for the song!
    she is my star……..DOWN TO EART!!