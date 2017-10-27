Camila Cabello Has a Night Out After Latin American Music Awards!

Camila Cabello couldn’t help but smile after the Latin American Music Awards!

The 20-year-old singer was spotted flashing a grin while heading into Madeo restaurant on Thursday night (October 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Camila kept it casual in jeans, black booties, and a sweater that had strings that read “Don’t call me bae.”

Earlier in the evening, Camila took the stage at the Latin American Music Awards for a performance of her latest single “Havana.”

