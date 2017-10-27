Top Stories
Kelly Clarkson Says Meryl Streep Gave Her the 'Greatest Rejection' She's Ever Had!

Teddy Geiger Reveals Gender Transition: 'This Is Who I Have Been'

15 Hidden Moments & Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 9:45 pm

Charlie Heaton Caught With Cocaine at LAX Airport, Denied Entry to U.S. (Report)

Charlie Heaton Caught With Cocaine at LAX Airport, Denied Entry to U.S. (Report)

Charlie Heaton was allegedly caught with cocaine after flying into LAX Airport and denied entry into the country, TMZ reports.

The 23-year-old Stranger Things actor reportedly landed in Los Angeles from London, England, last weekend, but a random baggage check revealed trace amounts of the drug in his bag.

As Charlie had no previous record, he was allowed to withdraw his application to enter the U.S. and fly back to London rather than get arrested.

The outlet says he will be allowed to enter the U.S. again only after he reapplies for admission.

This incident is reportedly the reason Charlie was not at the Stranger Things season two premiere party on Thursday (October 26) in Westwood.

JustJared.com has reached out to reps for comment.
Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Charlie Heaton

