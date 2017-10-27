Top Stories
Fri, 27 October 2017 at 2:14 pm

Clive Owen Celebrates Opening Night of Broadway Play 'M. Butterfly'!

Clive Owen hits the stage to give a bow during the opening night curtain call of his Broadway play M. Butterfly held at The Cort Theatre on Thursday (October 26) in New York City.

The 53-year-old actor then suited up to attend the opening night after party for M. Butterfly at the Red Eye Grille with his co-stars Jin Ha, Murray Bartlett, Clea Alsip, Emmanuel Brown, Michael Countryman, Celeste Den, Jess Fry, Enid Graham, director Julie Taymor, as well as Andrew Rannells, Patti Murin, and Annaleigh Ashford.

Inspired by the true scandal that captivated the world, M. Butterfly is a story about an illicit affair between a French diplomat and a Chinese opera diva whose secrets lie deep beneath the surface – Buy tickets here!
Credit: Joseph Marzullo; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Andrew Rannells, Annaleigh Ashford, Clive Owen, Jin Ha, Murray Bartlett, Patti Murin

