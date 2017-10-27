Ed Sheeran Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates After Biking Accident

Ed Sheeran was forced to postpone several tour dates following his biking accident and now he’s announcing the new shows.

The 26-year-old entertainer, who injured both arms in the accident, says his doctors cleared him to pick up the tour dates in Singapore.

Unfortunately, only some of the postponed dates could be rescheduled and others were forced to be cancelled.

“A follow-up visit to my doctors today confirmed that I will be good to go from the Singapore shows onwards. Osaka, Tokyo and Manila will be rescheduled for April 2018. My dates in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong and Jakarta will sadly need to be cancelled as it’s just been impossible to reschedule these for next year,” Ed said in a statement.

He added, “I’m really gutted that not all the postponed dates could be rescheduled and I am working hard with my team to try and come back to these places as soon as I can to see all of you. I’m sorry to everyone who has been affected by this.”